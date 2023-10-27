Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wyandotte County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Wyandotte County, Kansas this week, we've got you covered.
Wyandotte County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Wyandotte High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on October 26
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Piper High School at Eudora High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Eudora, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Turner High School at De Soto High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: De Soto, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sumner Academy at Shawnee Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Tecumseh, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seaman High School at Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
JC Harmon High School at Highland Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Topeka, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
