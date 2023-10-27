The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Wyandotte County, Kansas this week, we've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Wyandotte County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    TBD at Wyandotte High School

    • Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on October 26
    • Location: Kansas City, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Piper High School at Eudora High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Eudora, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Turner High School at De Soto High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: De Soto, KS
    • Conference: United Kansas
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sumner Academy at Shawnee Heights High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Tecumseh, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Seaman High School at Washington High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Kansas City, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    JC Harmon High School at Highland Park High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Topeka, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

