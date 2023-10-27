The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Wyandotte County, Kansas this week, we've got you covered.

Other Games in Kansas This Week

Wyandotte County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

TBD at Wyandotte High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on October 26

12:00 AM CT on October 26 Location: Kansas City, KS

Kansas City, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Piper High School at Eudora High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Eudora, KS

Eudora, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Turner High School at De Soto High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: De Soto, KS

De Soto, KS Conference: United Kansas

United Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

Sumner Academy at Shawnee Heights High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Tecumseh, KS

Tecumseh, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Seaman High School at Washington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Kansas City, KS

Kansas City, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

JC Harmon High School at Highland Park High School