AAC Games Today: How to Watch AAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 9
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The college football season rolls on into Week 9, which features five games involving teams from the AAC. Hoping to catch all of the action? We offer details on how to watch in the column below.
AAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Florida Atlantic Owls at Charlotte 49ers
|7:30 PM ET, Friday, October 27
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Tulsa Golden Hurricane at SMU Mustangs
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
|Memphis Tigers at North Texas Mean Green
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|East Carolina Pirates at UTSA Roadrunners
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Tulane Green Wave at Rice Owls
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
