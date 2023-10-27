How to Watch the Thunder vs. Cavaliers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) hit the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) on October 27, 2023.
Thunder vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
Thunder vs Cavaliers Additional Info
Thunder Stats Insights
- The Thunder's 46.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.3 percentage points lower than the Cavaliers allowed to their opponents (46.8%).
- Oklahoma City went 25-16 when it shot higher than 46.8% from the field.
- The Thunder were the 12th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, while the Cavaliers finished 20th.
- The Thunder scored an average of 117.5 points per game last year, 10.6 more points than the 106.9 the Cavaliers gave up to opponents.
- Oklahoma City went 36-30 last season when it scored more than 106.9 points.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- The Thunder put up more points at home (120.8 per game) than away (114.1) last season.
- The Thunder gave up fewer points at home (115.6 per game) than on the road (117.1) last season.
- The Thunder made more 3-pointers at home (12.4 per game) than away (11.9) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than away (34.3%).
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kenrich Williams
|Out
|Back
|Jaylin Williams
|Out
|Hamstring
