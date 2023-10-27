The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) play the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSOK. The matchup has an over/under set at 227.5 points.

Thunder vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and BSOK

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -4.5 227.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

Oklahoma City combined with its opponents to score more than 227.5 points in 54 of 82 games last season.

The average total for Thunder games last season was 233.9 points, 6.4 more than this game's over/under.

The Thunder put together a 47-34-0 ATS record last year.

Oklahoma City won 22, or 42.3%, of the 52 games it played as underdogs last season.

The Thunder had a record of 16-20, a 44.4% win rate, when they were set as an underdog of +135 or more by bookmakers last season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 42.6% chance of a victory for Oklahoma City.

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

Against the spread last season, the Thunder had better results on the road (24-17-0) than at home (23-17-0).

In 2022-23, a higher percentage of Oklahoma City's games finished above the over/under at home (63.4%, 26 of 41) compared to away (46.3%, 19 of 41).

The Thunder's 117.5 points per game were 10.6 more than the 106.9 the Cavaliers gave up.

Oklahoma City put together a 42-23 ATS record and were 36-30 overall when scoring more than 106.9 points.

Thunder vs. Cavaliers Point Insights (Last Season)

Thunder Cavaliers 117.5 Points Scored (PG) 112.3 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 42-23 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 17-10 36-30 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 20-7 116.4 Points Allowed (PG) 106.9 19 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 25-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 40-25 24-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 48-17

