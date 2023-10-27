On Friday, October 27, 2023, the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSOK.

Thunder vs. Cavaliers Game Information

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.4 points, 4.8 boards and 5.5 assists last year, shooting 51.0% from the floor.

Josh Giddey's numbers last season were 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 48.2% from the field and 32.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.0 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Williams put up 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists, shooting 52.1% from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 made treys per game.

Luguentz Dort put up 13.7 points, 4.6 boards and 2.1 assists, shooting 38.8% from the floor and 33.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made treys per contest.

Isaiah Joe put up 9.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell collected 28.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists last season. He also drained 48.4% of his shots from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with 3.6 triples per contest (third in league).

Evan Mobley put up 16.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game last season. He also delivered 0.8 steals and 1.5 blocks (eighth in league).

Darius Garland's stats last season included 21.6 points, 2.7 boards and 7.8 assists per contest. He drained 46.2% of his shots from the field and 41.0% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.4 triples.

Caris LeVert put up 12.1 points, 3.8 boards and 3.9 assists. He sank 43.1% of his shots from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.

Last season, Max Strus posted 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He sank 41.0% of his shots from the field and 35.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per contest.

Thunder vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cavaliers Thunder 112.3 Points Avg. 117.5 106.9 Points Allowed Avg. 116.4 48.8% Field Goal % 46.5% 36.7% Three Point % 35.6%

