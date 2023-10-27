The Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0), on Friday, October 27, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, battle the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSOK.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Thunder vs. Cavaliers matchup.

Thunder vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSOK

BSOH and BSOK Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Thunder vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cavaliers Moneyline Thunder Moneyline BetMGM Cavaliers (-4.5) 227.5 -165 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Thunder vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers put up 112.3 points per game (25th in the league) last season while allowing 106.9 per contest (first in the NBA). They had a +441 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Thunder outscored opponents by 1.1 points per game last season (scoring 117.5 points per game to rank fifth in the league while allowing 116.4 per outing to rank 19th in the NBA) and had a +89 scoring differential overall.

These two teams racked up a combined 229.8 points per game last season, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams surrendered a combined 223.3 points per game last year, 4.2 fewer points than the over/under for this contest.

Cleveland covered 44 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.

Oklahoma City compiled a 47-34-0 record against the spread last year.

Thunder Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 28.5 -125 31.0 Josh Giddey 16.5 -105 16.0 Jalen Williams 14.5 -120 16.0 Chet Holmgren 11.5 -115 11.0 Luguentz Dort 10.5 -115 8.0

Thunder and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +6600 +2500 - Cavaliers +2500 +900 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.