Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Thomas County This Week
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Thomas County, Kansas, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Thomas County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Colby High School at Cheney High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Cheney, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
