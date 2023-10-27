Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shawnee County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Shawnee County, Kansas, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Shawnee County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Sedan High School at Cair Paravel Latin School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Topeka, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Topeka High School at Derby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Derby, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sumner Academy at Shawnee Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Tecumseh, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Minneapolis High School at Silver Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Silver Lake, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seaman High School at Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riley County High School at Rossville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Rossville, KS
- Conference: Mid-East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
JC Harmon High School at Highland Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Topeka, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baldwin High School at Hayden Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Topeka, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
