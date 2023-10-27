If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Shawnee County, Kansas, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Shawnee County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Sedan High School at Cair Paravel Latin School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27

Topeka, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Topeka High School at Derby High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Derby, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Sumner Academy at Shawnee Heights High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Tecumseh, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Minneapolis High School at Silver Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Silver Lake, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Seaman High School at Washington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Kansas City, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Riley County High School at Rossville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Rossville, KS Conference: Mid-East

Mid-East How to Stream: Watch Here

JC Harmon High School at Highland Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Topeka, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Baldwin High School at Hayden Catholic High School