There is high school football competition in Saline County, Kansas this week, and information on how to watch these games is available below.

    • Saline County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Great Bend High School at Salina Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Salina, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Chaparral High School at Southeast of Saline Jr Sr High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Gypsum, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

