Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saline County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Saline County, Kansas this week, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
Saline County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Great Bend High School at Salina Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Salina, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chaparral High School at Southeast of Saline Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Gypsum, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
