Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Norton County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
High school football competition in Norton County, Kansas is happening this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Norton County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Cimarron High School at Norton Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Norton, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
