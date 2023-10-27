This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Nemaha County, Kansas. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

  • Cheyenne County
  • Barber County
  • Kingman County
  • Douglas County
  • Morton County
  • Montgomery County
  • Miami County
  • Marion County
  • Ford County
  • Clay County

    • Nemaha County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Oskaloosa High School at Centralia High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Centralia, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.