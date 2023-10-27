Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Marion County, Kansas this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Marion County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Hillsboro High School at Kingman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Kingman, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.