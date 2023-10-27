Luguentz Dort and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Dort, in his last game (October 25 win against the Bulls), posted eight points, seven rebounds and two steals.

In this article, we look at Dort's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-111)

Over 10.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-122)

Over 5.5 (-122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-114)

Looking to bet on one or more of Dort's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Cavaliers allowed 106.9 points per game last year, best in the NBA.

Allowing 41.2 rebounds per game last year, the Cavaliers were second in the NBA in that category.

The Cavaliers were the best team in the NBA in assists allowed per game last season, at 23.

Defensively, the Cavaliers allowed 11.3 made three-pointers per game last year, second in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Luguentz Dort vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/10/2022 22 7 1 1 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.