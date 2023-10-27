Jalen Williams' Oklahoma City Thunder match up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Williams, in his last game (October 25 win against the Bulls), posted 16 points and five assists.

We're going to look at Williams' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jalen Williams Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-115)

Over 14.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-120)

Over 4.5 (-120) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+112)

Over 3.5 (+112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+132)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Cavaliers gave up 106.9 points per game last season, best in the NBA.

The Cavaliers gave up 41.2 rebounds on average last year, second in the league.

In terms of assists, the Cavaliers were No. 1 in the league defensively last year, conceding 23 per game.

The Cavaliers were the second-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 11.3 makes per game.

Jalen Williams vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/27/2023 33 17 3 0 3 0 0 12/10/2022 29 11 0 3 0 0 2

