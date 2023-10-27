If you reside in Grant County, Kansas and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

  • Riley County
  • Shawnee County
  • Ottawa County
  • Cloud County
  • Barber County
  • Dickinson County
  • Marshall County
  • Phillips County
  • McPherson County
  • Neosho County

    • Grant County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Ulysses High School at Buhler High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Buhler, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.