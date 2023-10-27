Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Douglas County, Kansas this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Douglas County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Piper High School at Eudora High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Eudora, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dodge City High School at Lawrence High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lawrence, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Garden City High School at Free State High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lawrence, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
