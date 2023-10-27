High school football competition in Doniphan County, Kansas is on the schedule this week, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

  • Lyon County
  • Reno County
  • Riley County
  • Barber County
  • Pawnee County
  • Butler County
  • McPherson County
  • Coffey County
  • Johnson County
  • Sedgwick County

    • Doniphan County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Riverside HS at St. Marys High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: St. Marys, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.