Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Dickinson County, Kansas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

  • Hodgeman County
  • Johnson County
  • Clay County
  • Grant County
  • Russell County
  • Cheyenne County
  • Rush County
  • Norton County
  • Ellis County
  • Wyandotte County

    • Dickinson County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Chapman High School at Rock Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: St George, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Arkansas City High School at Abilene High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Abilene, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.