Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bourbon County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Bourbon County, Kansas this week, we've got you covered here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Bourbon County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Fort Scott High School at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.