Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sumner County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Sumner County, Kansas this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Sumner County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Herington High School at South Haven High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: South Haven, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oxford High School at Little River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Little River, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Circle High School at Wellington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Wellington, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
