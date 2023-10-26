Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Sumner County, Kansas this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

    • Sumner County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Herington High School at South Haven High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: South Haven, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Oxford High School at Little River High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Little River, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Circle High School at Wellington High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Wellington, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

