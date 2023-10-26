Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Sumner County, Kansas this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Sumner County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Herington High School at South Haven High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 26

6:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: South Haven, KS

South Haven, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Oxford High School at Little River High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Little River, KS

Little River, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Circle High School at Wellington High School