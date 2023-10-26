In Sedgwick County, Kansas, there are attractive high school football games on the docket this week. Info on how to stream them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

  • Douglas County
  • Morris County
  • Rush County
  • Ellis County
  • Republic County
  • Gray County
  • Saline County
  • Rice County
  • Harper County
  • Johnson County

    • Sedgwick County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    TBD at The Independent High School - Wichita

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Wichita, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Maize High School at Goddard High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Goddard, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Colby High School at Cheney High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Cheney, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wichita West High School at Hutchinson High School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Hutchinson, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wichita South High School at Wichita East High School

    • Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Wichita, KS
    • Conference: Greater Wichita City
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Halstead High School at Garden Plain High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Garden Plain, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Topeka High School at Derby High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Derby, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Concordia High School at Wichita Collegiate School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Wichita, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Campus High School at Wichita Northwest High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Wichita, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Andover High School at Eisenhower High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Goddard, KS
    • Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 2
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wichita West High School at Hutchinson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Hutchinson, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bishop Carroll Catholic High School at Maize South High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Wichita, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.