In Sedgwick County, Kansas, there are attractive high school football games on the docket this week. Info on how to stream them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

Sedgwick County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

TBD at The Independent High School - Wichita

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Maize High School at Goddard High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Goddard, KS

Goddard, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Colby High School at Cheney High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27

6:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Cheney, KS

Cheney, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Wichita West High School at Hutchinson High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 27

6:50 PM CT on October 27 Location: Hutchinson, KS

Hutchinson, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Wichita South High School at Wichita East High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 27

6:55 PM CT on October 27 Location: Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS Conference: Greater Wichita City

Greater Wichita City How to Stream: Watch Here

Halstead High School at Garden Plain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Garden Plain, KS

Garden Plain, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Topeka High School at Derby High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Derby, KS

Derby, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Concordia High School at Wichita Collegiate School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Campus High School at Wichita Northwest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Andover High School at Eisenhower High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Goddard, KS

Goddard, KS Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 2

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Wichita West High School at Hutchinson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Hutchinson, KS

Hutchinson, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Carroll Catholic High School at Maize South High School