Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sedgwick County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
In Sedgwick County, Kansas, there are attractive high school football games on the docket this week. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Sedgwick County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
TBD at The Independent High School - Wichita
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Wichita, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maize High School at Goddard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Goddard, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Colby High School at Cheney High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Cheney, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wichita West High School at Hutchinson High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Hutchinson, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wichita South High School at Wichita East High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Conference: Greater Wichita City
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Halstead High School at Garden Plain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Garden Plain, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Topeka High School at Derby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Derby, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Concordia High School at Wichita Collegiate School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Wichita, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Campus High School at Wichita Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Wichita, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Andover High School at Eisenhower High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Goddard, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Carroll Catholic High School at Maize South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Wichita, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
