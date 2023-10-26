Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Reno County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Reno County, Kansas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Reno County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Fairfield High School at Hartford High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Hartford, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Ulysses High School at Buhler High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Buhler, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wichita West High School at Hutchinson High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Hutchinson, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wichita West High School at Hutchinson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Hutchinson, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
