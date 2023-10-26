Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Reno County, Kansas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Reno County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Fairfield High School at Hartford High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 26

6:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Hartford, KS

Hartford, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Ulysses High School at Buhler High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27

6:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Buhler, KS

Buhler, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Wichita West High School at Hutchinson High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 27

6:50 PM CT on October 27 Location: Hutchinson, KS

Hutchinson, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

