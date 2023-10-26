The Colorado Avalanche, with Nathan MacKinnon, take the ice Thursday against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for MacKinnon are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Nathan MacKinnon vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT

1.5 points (Over odds: +110)

1.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -143)

MacKinnon Season Stats Insights

MacKinnon's plus-minus rating this season, in 21:33 per game on the ice, is +5.

MacKinnon has a goal in four games this year through six games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In four of six games this year, MacKinnon has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

MacKinnon has an assist in two of six games this season, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

MacKinnon has an implied probability of 47.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, MacKinnon has an implied probability of 58.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

MacKinnon Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 20 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 6 Games 2 7 Points 2 4 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

