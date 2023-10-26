Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Miami County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Miami County, Kansas this week. Details on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Miami County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Jefferson West High School at Osawatomie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Osawatomie, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Paola High School at Basehor-Linwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Basehor, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
