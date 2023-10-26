Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lyon County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Lyon County, Kansas this week? We've got you covered.
Lyon County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Northeast High School at Olpe High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Olpe, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfield High School at Hartford High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Hartford, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Emporia High School at Blue Valley Southwest High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
