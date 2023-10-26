Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Lyon County, Kansas this week? We've got you covered.

    Lyon County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Northeast High School at Olpe High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Olpe, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fairfield High School at Hartford High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Hartford, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Emporia High School at Blue Valley Southwest High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Overland Park, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    

    
    
    

