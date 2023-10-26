Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Leavenworth County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Leavenworth County, Kansas this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Leavenworth County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Doniphan West High School at Marais Des Cygnes Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Melvern, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Paola High School at Basehor-Linwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Basehor, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
