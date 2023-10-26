Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Johnson County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Johnson County, Kansas this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Johnson County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Olathe Northwest High School at Blue Valley Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Maranatha Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Shawnee, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shawnee Mission North High School at Blue Valley West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shawnee Mission West High School at Olathe North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Olathe, KS
- Conference: Sunflower
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Emporia High School at Blue Valley Southwest High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blue Valley North High School at Gardner Edgerton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Gardner, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shawnee Mission East High School at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Shawnee, KS
- Conference: Sunflower
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. James Academy at Bishop Miege High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Shawnee Mission, KS
- Conference: Eastern Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Turner High School at De Soto High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: De Soto, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shawnee Mission South High School at Olathe South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Olathe, KS
- Conference: Sunflower
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Scott High School at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olathe West High School at Blue Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Stilwell, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
