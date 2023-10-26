Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Johnson County, Kansas this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Other Games in Kansas This Week

Johnson County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Olathe Northwest High School at Blue Valley Northwest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Overland Park, KS

Overland Park, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Maranatha Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Shawnee, KS

Shawnee, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Shawnee Mission North High School at Blue Valley West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Overland Park, KS

Overland Park, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Shawnee Mission West High School at Olathe North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Olathe, KS

Olathe, KS Conference: Sunflower

Sunflower How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Emporia High School at Blue Valley Southwest High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 27

6:45 PM CT on October 27 Location: Overland Park, KS

Overland Park, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Blue Valley North High School at Gardner Edgerton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Gardner, KS

Gardner, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Shawnee Mission East High School at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Shawnee, KS

Shawnee, KS Conference: Sunflower

Sunflower How to Stream: Watch Here

St. James Academy at Bishop Miege High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Shawnee Mission, KS

Shawnee Mission, KS Conference: Eastern Kansas

Eastern Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

Turner High School at De Soto High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: De Soto, KS

De Soto, KS Conference: United Kansas

United Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

Shawnee Mission South High School at Olathe South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Olathe, KS

Olathe, KS Conference: Sunflower

Sunflower How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Scott High School at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Overland Park, KS

Overland Park, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Olathe West High School at Blue Valley High School