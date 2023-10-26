Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Jefferson County, Kansas this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Jefferson County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Jefferson West High School at Osawatomie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Osawatomie, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Oskaloosa High School at Centralia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Centralia, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.