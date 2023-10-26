Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Gray County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
If you reside in Gray County, Kansas and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Gray County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
South Gray High School at Ness City High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Ness City, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Cimarron High School at Norton Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Norton, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.