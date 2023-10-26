If you reside in Gray County, Kansas and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

Gray County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

South Gray High School at Ness City High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 26

6:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Ness City, KS

Ness City, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Cimarron High School at Norton Community High School