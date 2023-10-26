In the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Cale Makar to light the lamp for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Cale Makar score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Makar stats and insights

Makar has scored in three of six games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.

Makar averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.8%.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins are conceding 20 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.3 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

