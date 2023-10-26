In the season opener for both teams, the Milwaukee Bucks play the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on TNT.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. 76ers matchup in this article.

Bucks vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline 76ers Moneyline BetMGM Bucks (-6.5) 227.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Bucks vs 76ers Additional Info

Bucks vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Bucks put up 116.9 points per game (eighth in the league) last season while allowing 113.3 per contest (14th in the NBA). They had a +298 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The 76ers' +354 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game) was a result of scoring 115.2 points per game (14th in the NBA) while giving up 110.9 per outing (third in the league).

The teams combined to score 232.1 points per game last season, 4.6 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams allowed 224.2 points per contest last year, 3.3 fewer points than the total for this game.

Milwaukee covered 44 times in 82 games with a spread last season.

Philadelphia won 48 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 34 times.

Bucks and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +400 +175 - 76ers +2000 +800 -

