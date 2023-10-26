Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Barber County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Barber County, Kansas, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Barber County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
South Barber High School at Hodgeman County High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Jetmore, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
TBD at South Barber High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Kiowa, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
