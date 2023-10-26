Two streaking squads square off when the Colorado Avalanche (6-0) visit the Pittsburgh Penguins (2-4) at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT. The Avalanche have won six straight, but the Penguins are on a three-game losing streak.

Avalanche vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-145) Penguins (+120) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have won all six times when playing as a moneyline favorite this season.

Colorado has won all four games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Avalanche have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Colorado and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in three of six games this season.

Avalanche vs Penguins Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Penguins Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Penguins Total (Rank) 27 (2nd) Goals 17 (19th) 12 (3rd) Goals Allowed 20 (15th) 6 (8th) Power Play Goals 2 (25th) 2 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 3 (6th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

The Avalanche net the second-most goals in the NHL, averaging 4.5 per game for a total of 27 this season.

On defense, the Avalanche have been one of the best squads in NHL competition, allowing just 12 goals to rank third.

The team's goal differential (+15) paces the league this season .

