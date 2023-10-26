Thursday's NHL schedule features a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche (6-0) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (2-4) at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Avalanche are -145 on the moneyline to win on the road against the Penguins (+120) in the game, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT.

Avalanche vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Avalanche vs. Penguins Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Avalanche Moneyline Penguins Moneyline Total BetMGM -145 +120 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Avalanche vs Penguins Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Penguins Betting Trends

Colorado and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in three of six games this season.

The Avalanche won all six games when they were it's been a moneyline favorite this season.

The Penguins have been an underdog in two games this season, going 1-1.

Colorado has won all four games when it played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

Pittsburgh has not been a bigger moneyline underdog than the +120 odds on them winning this game.

Avalanche Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Nathan MacKinnon 0.5 (-143) 1.5 (+110) 4.5 (-154) Mikko Rantanen 0.5 (+105) 1.5 (+165) 3.5 (+100) Cale Makar 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-222) 2.5 (-139)

