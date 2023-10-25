Thunder vs. Bulls Injury Report Today - October 25
The Oklahoma City Thunder (0-0) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Chicago Bulls (0-0) at United Center on Wednesday, October 25 at 8:00 PM ET.
Thunder vs Bulls Additional Info
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kenrich Williams
|PF
|Out
|Back
|Jaylin Williams
|PF
|Out
|Hamstring
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball: Out For Season (Knee)
Thunder vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSOK
Thunder vs. Bulls Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Bulls
|-2.5
|225.5
