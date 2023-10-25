In the season opener for both teams, the Chicago Bulls go up against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and BSOK.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Thunder vs. Bulls matchup.

Thunder vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSOK

NBCS-CHI and BSOK Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Thunder vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bulls Moneyline Thunder Moneyline BetMGM Bulls (-1.5) - -115 -105 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Thunder vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bulls had a +106 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 1.3 points per game. They put up 113.1 points per game, 22nd in the league, and allowed 111.8 per contest to rank seventh in the NBA.

The Thunder's +89 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game) was a result of scoring 117.5 points per game (fifth in the NBA) while giving up 116.4 per outing (19th in the league).

Chicago compiled a 43-39-0 record against the spread last season.

Oklahoma City put together a 47-34-0 ATS record last season.

Thunder and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +8000 +4000 - Bulls +15000 +6600 -

