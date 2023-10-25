Josh Giddey and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates will hit the court versus the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

With prop bets available for Giddey, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-110)

Over 16.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-133)

Over 7.5 (-133) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (+120)

Over 6.5 (+120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-263)

Looking to bet on one or more of Giddey's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 111.8 points per contest last year made the Bulls the seventh-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Bulls conceded 43.3 rebounds per game last season, 15th in the NBA in that category.

Conceding an average of 26.0 assists last season, the Bulls were the 22nd-ranked squad in the league.

The Bulls were the 29th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 13.2 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Josh Giddey vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/13/2023 32 25 10 6 1 2 0 11/25/2022 38 10 13 9 0 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.