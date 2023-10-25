The Chicago Bulls play the Oklahoma City Thunder as only 2.5-point favorites in the first game of the 2023-24 NBA season for both teams on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSOK.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Thunder vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSOK

NBCS-CHI and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Bulls 116 - Thunder 113

Thunder vs Bulls Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Bulls (- 2.5)

Bulls (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bulls (-3.6)

Bulls (-3.6) Pick OU: Over (224.5)



Over (224.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.1

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Thunder with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Thunder Performance Insights

The Thunder allowed 116.4 points per game last year (19th-ranked in NBA), but they really shined offensively, putting up 117.5 points per game (fifth-best).

Oklahoma City ranked 12th in the NBA with 43.7 rebounds per contest, but it allowed 46.6 rebounds per game, which ranked worst in the league.

The Thunder ranked 21st in the NBA with 24.4 dimes per contest.

Oklahoma City committed 12.5 turnovers per game last season (sixth-ranked in NBA), and it forced 16.2 turnovers per contest (best).

The Thunder ranked 15th in the NBA with 12.1 three-pointers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 17th with a 35.6% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.