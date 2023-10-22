Will Travis Kelce Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Travis Kelce was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Chargers (at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday). All of Kelce's stats can be found on this page.
Kelce's season stats include 346 yards on 36 receptions (9.6 per catch) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 46 times.
Travis Kelce Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Chiefs have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Justin Watson (DNP/elbow): 10 Rec; 219 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 7 Injury Reports
Chiefs vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game Day: October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Kelce 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|46
|36
|346
|149
|3
|9.6
Kelce Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|9
|4
|26
|1
|Week 3
|Bears
|8
|7
|69
|1
|Week 4
|@Jets
|9
|6
|60
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|11
|10
|67
|1
|Week 6
|Broncos
|9
|9
|124
|0
