When the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers go head to head in Week 7 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Marquez Valdes-Scantling score a touchdown? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Marquez Valdes-Scantling score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32 if he scores a TD)

Valdes-Scantling's stat line shows seven receptions for 116 yards. He averages 19.3 yards per game, and has been targeted on 12 occasions.

Having played six games this year, Valdes-Scantling has not tallied a TD reception.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 2 2 48 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 3 2 13 0 Week 3 Bears 2 1 37 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 1 6 0 Week 5 @Vikings 2 1 12 0 Week 6 Broncos 1 0 0 0

