Kadarius Toney will be running routes against the worst passing defense in the NFL when his Kansas City Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Toney's stat line reveals 17 grabs for 92 yards and one score. He averages 15.3 yards per game, and has been targeted 25 times.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Toney and the Chiefs with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Toney vs. the Chargers

Toney vs the Chargers (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles in the 2023 season.

The Chargers have surrendered a TD pass to seven opposing players this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Los Angeles on the season.

The pass defense of the Chargers is conceding 289 yards per game this year, which ranks last in the NFL.

The Chargers have the No. 14 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up eight this season (1.6 per game).

Watch Chiefs vs Chargers on Fubo!

Kadarius Toney Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 29.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Toney with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Toney Receiving Insights

Toney, in three of six games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Toney has received 10.9% of his team's 230 passing attempts this season (25 targets).

He has 92 receiving yards on 25 targets to rank 136th in league play with 3.7 yards per target.

Toney has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has 6.7% of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Toney (four red zone targets) has been targeted 10.3% of the time in the red zone (39 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Toney's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Broncos 10/12/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 3 REC / 9 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / -5 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/8/2023 Week 5 6 TAR / 5 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 9/24/2023 Week 3 1 TAR / 1 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 9/17/2023 Week 2 5 TAR / 5 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.