A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles will host Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET, in a matchup featuring a pair of the biggest offensive stars in football.

Before placing a player prop wager, check out player props for the top performers in this matchup between the Eagles and the Dolphins.

Sign up to bet on the Eagles-Dolphins matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jalen Hurts Touchdown Odds

Hurts Odds to Score First TD: +550

Hurts Odds to Score Anytime TD: +190

Raheem Mostert Touchdown Odds

Mostert Odds to Score First TD: +550

Mostert Odds to Score Anytime TD: +185

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Eagles Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds A.J. Brown - - 82.5 (-113) Kenneth Gainwell - 11.5 (-113) - Dallas Goedert - - 39.5 (-113) Jalen Hurts 252.5 (-113) 44.5 (-113) - DeVonta Smith - - 55.5 (-113) D'Andre Swift - 62.5 (-113) 22.5 (-113)

More Dolphins Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Durham Smythe - - 15.5 (-113) Braxton Berrios - - 21.5 (-113) Tyreek Hill - - 97.5 (-113) Raheem Mostert - 52.5 (-113) 14.5 (-115) Jaylen Waddle - - 62.5 (-113) Tua Tagovailoa 276.5 (-113) - -

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.