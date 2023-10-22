The Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) carry a five-game winning streak into a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (2-3) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City is a 5.5-point favorite in the game. The game's point total is listed at 48.

The betting insights and trends for the Chiefs can be found in this article before they face the Chargers. Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Chargers as they prepare for this matchup against the Chiefs.

Chiefs vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas City Moneyline Los Angeles Moneyline BetMGM Chiefs (-5.5) 48 -250 +195 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Chiefs (-5.5) 47.5 -230 +190 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Kansas City vs. Los Angeles Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

CBS

Chiefs vs. Chargers Betting Insights

Kansas City has a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Chiefs have won twice ATS (2-1) as a 5.5-point favorite or more this season.

Kansas City has hit the over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).

Los Angeles has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has played two games (out of five) which finished over the total this year.

Chiefs Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Noah Gray - - - - 14.5 (-110) - Travis Kelce - - - - 72.5 (-115) - Patrick Mahomes II 278.5 (-115) 2.5 (+150) - - - - Jerick McKinnon - - - - 16.5 (-118) - Skyy Moore - - - - 27.5 (-115) - Isiah Pacheco - - 62.5 (-111) - 15.5 (-115) - Rashee Rice - - - - 35.5 (-125) - Kadarius Toney - - - - 27.5 (-111) - Marquez Valdes-Scantling - - - - 12.5 (-118) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

