Going into their game against the Los Angeles Chargers (2-3), the Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) are keeping their eye on seven players on the injury report. The game begins at 4:25 PM on Sunday, October 22 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs head into the matchup after winning 19-8 over the Denver Broncos in their last outing on October 12.

The Chargers' last game was a 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Travis Kelce TE Ankle Full Participation In Practice
Jaylen Watson CB Thigh Questionable
Tommy Townsend P Knee Full Participation In Practice
George Karlaftis DE Hamstring Full Participation In Practice
Charles Omenihu DE NIR - Personal Full Participation In Practice
Bryan Cook S Neck Full Participation In Practice
Justin Watson WR Elbow Out

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Keenan Allen WR NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice
Deane Leonard DB Hamstring Out
Will Clapp OL Knee Full Participation In Practice
Jaylinn Hawkins S Knee Limited Participation In Practice
Alohi Gilman S Illness Out
Otito Ogbonnia DT Knee Out
Derwin James S Ankle Questionable
Joey Bosa OLB Toe Limited Participation In Practice
Sebastian Joseph-Day DL Knee Limited Participation In Practice
Amen Ogbongbemiga LB Hamstring Questionable
Donald Parham TE Wrist Full Participation In Practice
Jalen Guyton WR Heel Out

Chiefs vs. Chargers Game Info

Chiefs Season Insights

  • The Chiefs have been finding success on both sides of the ball, ranking fourth-best in total offense (382.3 yards per game) and fifth-best in total defense (284 yards allowed per game).
  • On defense, the Chiefs have been a top-five unit, ranking second-best by giving up only 14.7 points per game. They rank 10th on offense (24.5 points per game).
  • The Chiefs have been finding success on both sides of the ball in the passing game, ranking second-best in passing offense (263.8 passing yards per game) and fifth-best in passing defense (183.8 passing yards allowed per game).
  • Kansas City is putting up 118.5 rushing yards per game on offense (11th in the NFL), and ranks 12th on defense with 100.2 rushing yards allowed per game.
  • The Chiefs have forced nine total turnovers (10th in NFL) this season and have turned it over nine times (18th in NFL) for a turnover margin of an even, 14th-ranked in the NFL.

Chiefs vs. Chargers Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-5.5)
  • Moneyline: Chiefs (-250), Chargers (+195)
  • Total: 48 points

