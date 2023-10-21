SEC Games Today: How to Watch SEC Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 8
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Seeking details on how to watch all of the Week 8 college football matchups? Below, we highlight how you can catch all five games involving teams from the SEC.
SEC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Mississippi State Bulldogs at Arkansas Razorbacks
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Tennessee Volunteers at Alabama Crimson Tide
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|CBS (Live stream on Fubo)
|South Carolina Gamecocks at Missouri Tigers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Ole Miss Rebels at Auburn Tigers
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Army Black Knights at LSU Tigers
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
