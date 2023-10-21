The Colorado Avalanche, Ryan Johansen among them, meet the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena. Looking to wager on Johansen's props? Here is some information to help you.

Ryan Johansen vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Johansen Season Stats Insights

Johansen's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:04 per game on the ice, is +2.

Johansen has scored a goal in one of four games this year.

Johansen has a point in one of four games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

Johansen has yet to post an assist through four games this year.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Johansen goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 29.4% chance of Johansen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Johansen Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 24 total goals (4.8 per game) in the league.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 4 Games 2 1 Points 1 1 Goals 0 0 Assists 1

