The Colorado Avalanche, Mikko Rantanen included, will face the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Rantanen's props? Here is some information to help you.

Mikko Rantanen vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +155)

1.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Rantanen Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Rantanen has a plus-minus of +5, while averaging 20:47 on the ice per game.

Rantanen has scored in two of the four games he's played this season, one being of the milti-goal variety.

Rantanen has a point in three of four games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Rantanen has had an assist twice this year in four games played and had multiple assists both times.

The implied probability is 39.2% that Rantanen goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 50% chance of Rantanen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Rantanen Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 24 goals in total (4.8 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 4 Games 2 7 Points 4 3 Goals 1 4 Assists 3

