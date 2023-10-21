In the upcoming matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Logan O'Connor to light the lamp for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Logan O'Connor score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75 if he scores a goal)

O'Connor stats and insights

O'Connor has scored in two of four games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.

O'Connor has zero points on the power play.

O'Connor's shooting percentage is 33.3%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have given up 24 goals in total (4.8 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.4 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

