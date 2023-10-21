The Kansas State Wildcats (4-2) and the TCU Horned Frogs (4-3) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium in a clash of Big 12 opponents.

Offensively, Kansas State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 20th-best in the FBS by putting up 456 yards per game. The defense ranks 67th (373.7 yards allowed per game). TCU is compiling 33.1 points per game on offense this season (40th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 20.4 points per contest (38th-ranked) on defense.

Below we dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Kansas State vs. TCU Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Kansas State vs. TCU Key Statistics

Kansas State TCU 456 (50th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 488.4 (5th) 373.7 (45th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.9 (80th) 214.3 (11th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.3 (37th) 241.7 (59th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 304.1 (19th) 7 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (101st) 7 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (62nd)

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has 1,310 passing yards for Kansas State, completing 61.5% of his passes and recording nine touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 227 rushing yards (37.8 ypg) on 41 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, DJ Giddens, has carried the ball 94 times for 541 yards (90.2 per game), scoring four times. He's also caught 17 passes for 140 yards.

Treshaun Ward has carried the ball 61 times for 345 yards (57.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Ben Sinnott's leads his squad with 358 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 26 receptions (out of 41 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks has put up a 323-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 31 passes on 43 targets.

Jadon Jackson has compiled 15 catches for 191 yards, an average of 31.8 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris has thrown for 1,509 yards on 130-of-198 passing with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 249 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Emani Bailey is his team's leading rusher with 134 carries for 751 yards, or 107.3 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

John Paul Richardson's 399 receiving yards (57 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 27 catches on 39 targets with two touchdowns.

Warren Thompson has caught 17 passes and compiled 232 receiving yards (33.1 per game) with two touchdowns.

Savion Williams' 17 grabs (on 30 targets) have netted him 213 yards (30.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.

