Week 8 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Kansas
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 3:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The TCU Horned Frogs versus the Kansas State Wildcats is a game to see for fans of Kansas college football on a Week 8 schedule that includes a lot of exciting matchups.
College Football Games to Watch in Kansas on TV This Week
TCU Horned Frogs at Kansas State Wildcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Kansas State (-6)
