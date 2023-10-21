The TCU Horned Frogs versus the Kansas State Wildcats is a game to see for fans of Kansas college football on a Week 8 schedule that includes a lot of exciting matchups.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Kansas on TV This Week

TCU Horned Frogs at Kansas State Wildcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Kansas State (-6)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!